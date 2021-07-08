Argon (ARGON) Reaches Market Cap of $3.28 Million

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Argon has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $221,711.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Argon has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00047688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00128971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00171468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,426.47 or 0.99704847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.51 or 0.00973198 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 78,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,451,547 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

