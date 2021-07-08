Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 256 ($3.34) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARIX. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 256 ($3.34) price target on shares of Arix Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arix Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Arix Bioscience stock opened at GBX 178 ($2.33) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 181.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 78.01 and a current ratio of 78.63. Arix Bioscience has a 1 year low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 234 ($3.06). The company has a market cap of £233.74 million and a P/E ratio of 2.01.

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

