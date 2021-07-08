Arizona Gold (TSE:AZG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Shares of Arizona Gold Corp. (TSE:AZG) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 239130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their target price on Arizona Gold from C$0.45 to C$0.48 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 716.98. The stock has a market cap of C$36.34 million and a PE ratio of -3.89.

Arizona Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Kerr Mines Inc and changed its name to Arizona Gold Corp.

