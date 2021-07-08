Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,143. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AWI opened at $109.24 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $110.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.05.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

AWI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.70.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.