Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $26.88 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728,074 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $26,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $131,451,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,409 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,543,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,659,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,311 shares in the last quarter.

VICI stock opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.48.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.49%.

VICI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.96.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

