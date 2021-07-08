Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 158.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 880,220 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $32,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.