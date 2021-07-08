Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,248,942 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 815,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,248,942 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Olin were worth $30,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Olin by 117.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Olin in the first quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Olin in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Olin by 701.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Olin in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

In other news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $389,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $44.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.48 and a beta of 1.32. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. On average, analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

