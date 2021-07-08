Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (ASND) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.43.

Shares of ASND opened at $126.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.94. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $119.11 and a 1-year high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

