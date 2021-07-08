ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price target on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday.

ASGN stock opened at $94.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.17. ASGN has a 12-month low of $61.70 and a 12-month high of $110.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.35.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

