Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Ashland Global worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter worth about $30,748,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 185,678 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter worth about $11,226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $87.16 on Thursday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $95.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.64.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

