AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. AssetMark Financial reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMK shares. Raymond James upgraded AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $68,519.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 302,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,183,466.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $220,813.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,483 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,953. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,627,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,990,000 after acquiring an additional 159,852 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 60,990 shares during the period. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,865,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

AMK remained flat at $$25.71 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,498. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

