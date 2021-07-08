Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €17.29 ($20.34).

G has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a fifty-two week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

