AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 6,950 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,140 ($119.41).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,658 ($113.12) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,138.68. The firm has a market cap of £113.66 billion and a PE ratio of 39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a one year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

