Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.81.

NASDAQ ATNX opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69. Athenex has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 110.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after buying an additional 915,103 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 3,942.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 735,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 717,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 1,087.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 663,814 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 1,895.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 600,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 570,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the first quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

