Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) was down 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.16 and last traded at $40.16. Approximately 10 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 65,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $676.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 195.69% and a net margin of 26.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $54,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,968,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $38,747.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,000,125.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,823 over the last quarter. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATLC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

