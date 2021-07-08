Atom Investors LP Acquires Shares of 17,812 Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Marathon Digital by 69.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MARA. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Compass Point began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

