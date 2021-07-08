Atom Investors LP Has $747,000 Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Atom Investors LP lessened its stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,519 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP owned about 0.08% of Ebix worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Ebix in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ebix by 10.6% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ebix in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBIX stock opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.74. Ebix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.12.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

