Atom Investors LP Invests $1.01 Million in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 144.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $59.09 on Thursday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFIX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $1,485,765.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,563.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,832,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,778.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 548,483 shares of company stock worth $29,351,124. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

