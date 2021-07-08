Atom Investors LP Invests $461,000 in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Viasat by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,170 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth $8,640,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth $481,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,203.00, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Viasat’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Viasat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

