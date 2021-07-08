Atom Investors LP Makes New $555,000 Investment in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,479.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.22 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,564.00. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $427.69 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BWS Financial increased their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,503.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,606.11. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,620.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 284 shares of company stock valued at $456,058 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.