Atom Investors LP Sells 62,244 Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Atom Investors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 50.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,244 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

