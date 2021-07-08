Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.30. Audacy shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 575,305 shares changing hands.

AUD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Audacy in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Audacy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Audacy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Audacy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Audacy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Audacy Company Profile (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.