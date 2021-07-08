Aurora Investment Counsel Acquires 2,015 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. The Progressive comprises about 1.3% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in The Progressive by 64.6% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 58,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 44.9% during the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,390,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,545,000 after purchasing an additional 740,387 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,378,000 after acquiring an additional 203,320 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in The Progressive by 54.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.92.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.66. 65,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,603. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,245 shares of company stock valued at $5,371,796 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

