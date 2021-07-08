Aurora Investment Counsel Buys 438 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 377,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.42. The stock had a trading volume of 26,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,530.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $237,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813 over the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.