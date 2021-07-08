Aurora Investment Counsel Cuts Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.2% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,781,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,672,000 after purchasing an additional 173,980 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.52. The company had a trading volume of 37,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,802. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.84 and a 52-week high of $121.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.18. The firm has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.