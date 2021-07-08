Aurora Investment Counsel Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after buying an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $138,619,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,679,000 after buying an additional 467,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,920,000 after buying an additional 418,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.25.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $17.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $255.41. 59,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $169.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

