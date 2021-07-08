Aurora Investment Counsel Grows Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 45.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 41.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.48.

Shares of Life Storage stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,535. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $60.95 and a one year high of $112.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

