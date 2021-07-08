Aurora Investment Counsel Invests $1.23 Million in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total transaction of $752,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at $7,304,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

GPI stock traded up $3.52 on Thursday, reaching $153.84. 4,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,015. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $175.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 7.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.83.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

