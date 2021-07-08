Aurora Investment Counsel Invests $1.95 Million in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000. Ingles Markets comprises about 1.4% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel owned about 0.16% of Ingles Markets as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 34,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1,501.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,758 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

NASDAQ IMKTA traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $57.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.56. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $67.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.