Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

ATDRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of ATDRY opened at $2.26 on Monday. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

