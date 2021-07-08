Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 325.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,934 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter worth about $251,577,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter worth about $156,156,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth about $75,848,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter worth about $70,659,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter worth about $49,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome stock opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.51. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.80 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.71.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ATHM. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Benchmark lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. CLSA lowered shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.