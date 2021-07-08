Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) Trading Up 0.5%

Avesoro Resources Inc (LON:ASO)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 41.79 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 41.74 ($0.55). Approximately 853,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 853,835% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.53 ($0.54).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.52.

About Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO)

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga gold mine and Balogo satellite deposit in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Avesoro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avesoro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.