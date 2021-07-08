Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2,570.00

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,570 ($33.58) and last traded at GBX 2,580 ($33.71), with a volume of 43317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,632 ($34.39).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Avon Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £801.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,929.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Avon Rubber’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

In related news, insider Bindi Foyle acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,977 ($38.89) per share, with a total value of £10,419.50 ($13,613.14). Insiders acquired 372 shares of company stock worth $1,104,833 over the last three months.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

