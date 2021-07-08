Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Axcelis Technologies worth $22,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $162,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.05. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

