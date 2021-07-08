Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at Cormark

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

TSE AYA traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$9.80. 328,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,248. The company has a market cap of C$963.82 million and a PE ratio of -426.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.94. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$1.95 and a 1 year high of C$10.57.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$10.82 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,149,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,001,445.51. Also, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$77,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,220,428.14.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.