Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 305.80 ($4.00). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 295.50 ($3.86), with a volume of 829,713 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 326.75 ($4.27).

The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -5.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 295.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

