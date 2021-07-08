Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. offers energy technology and services primarily for the nuclear, fossil and renewable power markets as well as a premier advanced technology and mission critical defense contractor. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BW. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BW traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.10. 561,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,390. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $608.66 million, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 39.3% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

