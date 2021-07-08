Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $985.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 74.93% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $49.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 93.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

