Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,893 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 371.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 108,308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 899,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 26,423 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 30,964 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 698.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.62 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $234,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,273.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,714,258 shares of company stock worth $971,786,614 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

