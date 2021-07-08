Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banc of California from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.08.

NYSE BANC opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $846.11 million, a P/E ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.83.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $501,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary A. Curran bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,161 shares in the company, valued at $248,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494. Corporate insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 2,512.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

