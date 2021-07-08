Band Protocol Trading 15.2% Higher This Week (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $222.79 million and $45.33 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for $6.33 or 0.00019231 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00057646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.34 or 0.00936658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 91.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.