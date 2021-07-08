Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $177.22 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $134.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $107.01 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.76 and a beta of 0.47.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $470,398.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $350,763.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,764.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,385 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the first quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the first quarter worth $55,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the first quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

