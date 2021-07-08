Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Coverage Initiated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $43.87 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.30.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $340.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

