Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Holdings in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000.

Get Moringa Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MACAU stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.98.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

Read More: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MACAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Moringa Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moringa Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.