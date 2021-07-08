Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,419 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

In other news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $1,014,782.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $124.30 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.96 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

