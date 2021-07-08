Bank of Montreal Can Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,736 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.56. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.55 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $247,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

