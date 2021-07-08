Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dorman Products by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 171,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 432,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,413,000 after buying an additional 92,652 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 901,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,519,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $105.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.78. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.41 and a twelve month high of $113.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

