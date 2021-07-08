Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,857 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,531,000.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 in the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ELY opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12 and a beta of 2.12.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.