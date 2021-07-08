Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 60.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 503,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,515,000 after buying an additional 190,057 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 19.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,453,000 after buying an additional 61,979 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,759,000 after buying an additional 112,454 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial stock opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.36. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $66.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FAF. Truist Financial upped their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

