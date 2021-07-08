Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,858 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.31% of Smith Micro Software worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 377,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,621 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 127,003 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 37,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $265.85 million, a P/E ratio of -165.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smith Micro Software Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.